General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Jizan, carried out 81 raids targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Hajjah, and Ibb. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began in our country to 3,379.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website