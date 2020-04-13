The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations called the US sanctions the “fifth column” of the pandemic by hampering Iran’s efforts to contain the deadly virus.

In a Sunday report, the mission said that any act whatsoever restricting the ability of a nation to tackle the crisis would let the disease spread like wildfire and consequently weaken the global fight against the pandemic.

“The entire world is now facing a World War Against COVID-19. This relentless and highly contagious virus, as the common enemy of the whole human family, is seriously threatening the lives of all with no distinction as to nationality, race, color, religion or gender,” the report carried by Mehr news agency read.

It added that the application of US sanctions under the current unprecedented global health crisis involving all nations is against the common interests of humanity.

“In short, in our common fight against COVID-19, sanctions, by undermining our front from within in favor of the enemy, function exactly like the “fifth column”. It is but a treachery.”

“While Iran is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, the US sanctions – which, according to the US officials are the most extensive sanctions ever imposed on a country — are drastically hindering Iran’s efforts to identify and treat patients and effectively prevent the spread of the virus,” the report read.

Meanwhile, the mission pointed to US officials’ claims that humanitarian and medical needs are exempt from sanctions, but stressed that such exemptions are not working.

“On 27 February 2020, the US Treasury finalized with much fanfare “The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement” (SHTA) allowing certain humanitarian transactions with Iran. However, this “narrow channel does not match Iran’s humanitarian needs in the current situation.”

“Likewise, recently several companies that supply the medical equipment required to fight the coronavirus have stopped shipping to Iran because the current US sanction’s regime makes the shipping of such items to Iran almost impossible,” the report added.

It stressed then that lifting the sanctions against the Islamic Republis is a ‘must’.

“In the World War Against COVID-19, either we will win together or we will lose together. But we MUST win it through, first and foremost, rendering massive support to the most needed developing countries.”

“To prevent further deterioration of the situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the international community must not allow the continued application of inhuman and unlawful sanctions to harm the very health and lives of the world citizens. Under the current global pandemic, urgent removal of all sanctions is in the interest of all humanity and hence a must.”

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar English Website)