The Zionist occupation navy opened fire at the fishermen in norther Gaza off the Sudanese coasts, according to media reports.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out a limited incursion in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, according to the reports which added that a military vehicle accompanied 4 bulldozers to scrape the locals’ agricultural lands in the area.

The reports also highlighted Israeli sporadic shooting at in the area, without leaving injuries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website