Turkish authorities imposed a snap 48-hour curfew across major cities on Saturday, providing little warning to citizens, leading to crowds of people flooding the streets Friday night to stock up on food and emergency supplies.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has resigned, issuing a statement to that effect on Twitter.

In the post, Soylu took full post responsibility for the hasty implementation of the weekend curfew, which led to widespread confusion and sporadic disturbances across multiple cities.

“The situation that arose after the announcement of this decision does not correspond to the lengthy and thorough effort that has been carried out in the country in its fight with the epidemic. My experience should not have allowed for the emergence of such a situation. Forgive me, our people, and Mr. President. I am resigning from the post of minister of the interior,” the official wrote.