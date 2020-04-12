Lebanon has confirmed 11 new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which raises the country’s total to 630, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

It added that no deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, which means that the death toll still stands at 20.

Concerning the Lebanese expats who are returning recently, the ministry announced that “the 123 passengers who arrived yesterday on the second flight from Kuwait tested negative,” noting that one of the passengers will be re-examined in the next two days, to make sure whether his infection is negative or positive as he already suffers from asthma.

As for the aircraft that arrived from Dubai, Luanda and Rome, the first had 126 passengers, the second 148, and the third 122 passengers, all the checks were negative, the ministry said in its daily brief.

The ministry reiterated its appeal to all negative cases for strict domestic quarantine, as they will be followed up daily by the ministry, adding those who show any symptoms will be referred to the hospital for re-laboratory examination.

Source: Al-Manar Website