The fourth stage of the plan adopted by the government for the repatriation of Lebanese expatriates following the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) will start this Saturday afternoon.

The Middle East Airlines (MEA) plane coming from Kuwait will arrive at the Beirut Airport at 3:00 p.m., followed by others from Dubai at 6:00 p.m., Rome at 9:00 p.m. and Luanda at midnight.

Meanwhile, ten new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Lebanon by the Ministry of Public Health in a statement on Saturday, raising the number of infected people in the country to 619.

Source: NNA