Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei sent a reply letter to the students of the Islamic Association for Education and Teaching (Al-Mahdi Schools) in Lebanon, asking Holy God to bestow them happiness.

I have seen your full-of-love letter, and I appreciate your pure emotions, Imam Khamenei said.

“Prepare yourselves for a better future and to establish a new world full of security, humanity and morality.”

“Education, faith and piety are the real munitions of the human being. Start ingraining them in your souls.”

It is worth noting that Muslims celebrated on Shaaban 15 the Imam Mahdi (P) Birthday, reiterating readiness for His awaited apparition.

Source: Al-Manar English Website