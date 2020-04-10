Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 68,192.

“With 122 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 4,232. Unfortunately, we had 1,972 new cases since yesterday,” Jahanpoor said on state TV.

He also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 35,465.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 1.5 million people around the world. The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 90,000.

Source: Tasnim News Agency