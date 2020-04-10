The coronavirus outbreak on board France’s only aircraft carrier has infected 50 crew members, the French Defense Ministry has confirmed on Friday.

The Navy flagship is on its way to Toulon after cutting short its Mediterranean mission, Russia Today reported.

A military medical team was dispatched to the Charles de Gaulle to assess the situation after the start of the outbreak. Of the 66 people tested after its arrival on Wednesday, 50 returned positive results, the ministry said on Friday.

Three infected sailors were evacuated from the Charles de Gaulle on Thursday by an NH90 military helicopter to Portugal before being airlifted to a military hospital in Toulon.

The patients’ lives are said to be out of danger, with the command taking them to the shore as a precaution.

The medic team remains on the ship to conduct an epidemiological study and oversee quarantine measures.

Reports this week said dozens of sailors on board the French warship had been isolated with symptoms of the disease, prompting it to set sail to Toulon instead of taking part in France’s Operation Chammal reportedly against extremist militants in the Middle East.

Source: Russia Today