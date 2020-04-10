The death toll from novel coronavirus in the Zionist entity reached 93 on Friday, with infections toping 10,000.

Israeli Health ministry put the updated number of infections with disease, known as OVID-19, at 10,095, Times of Israel reported.

Of those cases, 164 were in serious condition, with 125 on ventilators. Another 178 people were in moderate condition, with the rest having mild symptoms. And 1,061 have recovered from the illness.

The novel coronavirus has been spreading quickly in nursing homes around the Zionist entity raising intense concern for the safety of elderly residents. The Israeli Health Ministry said Thursday it was conducting tests over Passover at assisted living facilities where there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding that 3,000 tests were expected to be performed on each of the coming days.

A lockdown barring intercity travel came into effect in the Zionist entity Tuesday ahead of the Passover holiday and was lifted Friday morning. Separately, a curfew was maintained over the first night of the holiday on Wednesday, to prevent further spread of the virus, and lifted at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Source: Israeli media