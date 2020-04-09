Rafic Hariri University Hospital reported five cases of recovery from the coronavirus cases, raising total to 67.

The daily report on the latest Covid-19 developments, issued by the Hospital, reads as follows:

“In total, 27 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases are currently being treated at the hospital’s isolation unit.

Twenty suspected cases were received from other hospitals.

Five new recoveries were recorded today. raising the total number of patients who recovered from coronavirus to 67.

All those infected with the virus are receiving the necessary care at the hospital’s isolation unit, and their condition is stable, except for two cases in a critical state.

To find out the number of infections across Lebanon, please refer to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA