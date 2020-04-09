A plane carrying 122 Lebanese expats has arrived at Beirut airport from Qatar – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Thursday - April 9, 2020
MEA Plane Arrives from Doha with 122 Lebanese Aboard
A plane carrying 122 Lebanese expats has arrived at Beirut airport from Qatar
2 hours ago
April 9, 2020
