The Council of Ministers on Thursday convened in session at Baabda Presidential Palace under the chairmanship of President of the Republic, Michel Aoun.

On the cabinet’s agenda are 10 items, including the financial and monetary situation, and the extension of the general mobilization stint to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cabinet is also scheduled to discuss some urgent files, including a number of administrative appointments.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA