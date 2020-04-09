Iranian Health Ministry announced that during the past 24 hours, 1,634 COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, the total confirmed infections have so far hit 66,220.

Making the remarks in his daily briefing on Thursday, Jahanpour noted that 117 patients have lost their lives during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,110.

He also said that 32,309 patients have achieved recovery and discharged from hospitals so far, pointing to an acceleration in the number of those recovered.

The spokesperson added that 3,918 people are now in critical condition due to the virus. So far, 231,393 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

Source: Mehr News Agency