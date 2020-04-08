Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee warned on Wednesday that in case Europe does not provide Iran with a practical guarantee on implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic will continue its uranium enrichment to its desired level and volume.

The committee made the announcement during a Parliament session where it presented a report on the procedure of the implementation of the accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mehr news agency reported.

It said that despite European’ stance towards the nuclear deal and their emphasis on significance of its implementation besides Iran’s full commitment to the agreement, Europeans have been inactive and indifferent against Trump’s remarks and behavior and the US withdrawal from the deal.

The report added that neither Europe nor the US have paid any price for Trump’ decision of pulling out from the deal and Germany, France and UK have applied a double-standard policy towards the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

It confirmed that Iran is following up its restricted peaceful nuclear program and is trying to re-design and renovate Arak heavy water reactor to convert it into a modern facility.

The committee urged Europe to retaliate for US lack of commitment to the JCPOA by providing guarantees to Iran, as well as fulfilling its own commitments.

“Europe must guarantee Iran’s access to its exports and oil revenues,” the report underlined.

In case Europe does not provide the required guarantee, Iran will continue its peaceful nuclear activities and enrich uranium up to its desired volume and level, it warned.

Source: Iranian media