Prime Minister Hassan Diab effectuated Wednesday an unscheduled tour in a local supermarket, inspecting price rates especially amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I have made this tour to have an idea about prices and to indicate that the daily bread of the Lebanese is a red line,” Diab said.

“It is forbidden to tamper with food security,” he added.

“Prices have increased by 70% and this is unacceptable,” he stressed.

On his surprise visit, Diab was accompanied by Ministers Mohammad Fahmi (Interior) and Raoul Nehme (Economy).

Source: NNA