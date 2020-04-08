The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the precautionary measures enforced by governments to curb the COVID-19 epidemic should not be lifted “too early” as health risks still largely persist.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UN agency said that it could not come up with a blanket recommendation for all countries and regions across the globe on easing the precautionary measures, but urged them not lift them prematurely.

“One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing. “It’s similar to being sick yourself; if you get out of bed too early and get running too early, you risk falling back and having complications.”

The COVID-19 disease, caused by a new coronavirus, is believed to have transmitted from wildlife to human beings in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and is currently affecting 209 countries and territories across the globe. It has so far affected more than 1,362,040 people and killed over 76,340. The WHO has already declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The United States leads all countries and territories affected by the highly contagious virus across the world with 367,720 confirmed infections as of Tuesday. Italy remains the country with the highest death toll, now at 16,523.

The WHO warning comes as many European countries such as France, Spain, Belgium, and Finland are already looking to ease the crippling lockdowns imposed across their territories.

They have established expert committees to work out a gradual easing of stay-at-home orders for some businesses and schools while trying to avoid a likely second wave of the pandemic that could overwhelm their health services.

Source: Reuters