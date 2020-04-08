Wuhan canceled a major part of its travel restrictions, allowing people to leave the city after two and a half months of lockdown.

Residents, however, have to get a “green health code” to leave – meaning they have no COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in contact with someone infected.

The city in central China was the site where the coronavirus pandemic originated in December and was put under quarantine on 23 January in a bid to stop the outbreak.

According to the National Health Commission, 81,740 were infected in mainland China, with 77,167 recoveries and 3,331 deaths.

