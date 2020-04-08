Sayyed Nasrallah: There is no doubt that what has happened today is strange, it has not happened before that 4 billion people all over the world are in quarantine… – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Wednesday - April 8, 2020
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Sayyed Nasrallah Salutes Healthcare Team, Calls for Joining “Union of Hearts”
Lebanon’s MoPh: 7 New Coronavirus Cases
France, EU ready to Continue Coop. with Iran in COVID-19 Battle: Statement
Iran Radiologists Secure Achievements in Coronavirus Diagnosis, Offer Lebanon Help
Experts Tell White House Coronavirus Can Spread through Talking or Even Just Breathing
Iran Closely Monitoring US Military Moves in Region: Top General
Bahrain Rulings against Iranian Banks ‘Fabricated’: FM Spokesman
California Coronavirus Hospitalizations Will Exceed Available Beds in May: Governor
Lebanese Health Minister: Domestic COVID-19 Cases on Rise, But We Can Still Win the Battle
Venezuela Rejects US-Proposed Transition in Exchange for Sanctions Relief
Sayyed Nasrallah: There is no doubt that what has happened today is strange, it has not happened before that 4 billion people all over the world are in quarantine…
3 hours ago
April 7, 2020
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Sayyed Nasrallah Salutes Healthcare Team, Calls for Joining “Union of Hearts”
Sayyed Nasrallah: We are in the end of time, but the end of time could be tens or hundreds or thousands of years… it is said that prophet Mohammad is the prophet of the end of time
Sayyed Nasrallah: We must be careful not to believe everything published on social media specifically those related to quotes and references speaking about what is taking place today. Many of them have nothing to do with reality.
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..