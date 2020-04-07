Stressing that Iran doesn’t need charity from US President Donald Trump, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the American president must rather lift sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.

In a Tuesday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don’t need charity from @realDonaldTrump —who’s forced to buy ventilators from sources he’s sanctioned.”

“What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments,” he added, as reported by Mehr news agency.

Over the past weeks, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, with a total death toll of 3,827.

Source: Iranian media