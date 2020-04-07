The Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to share their experiences in the battle with the novel coronavirus with the military forces of Turkey, Iran’s highest-ranking military commander said.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation on Monday evening.

In the talks, the top Iranian commander said the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to share their experiences in the battle with COVID-19 with the military forces of Turkey and other countries.

Highlighting Iran’s successful plans to contain the spread of the coronavirus by taking advantage of the military forces, Major General Baqeri said more than one million volunteer members of Basij have rushed to help the medical society in the fight against the disease.

He also noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have launched extensive plans to offer medical services amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, carry out scientific research, and produce medical supplies.

The commander also noted that the Iranian military forces have so far treated 8,000 coronavirus patients, prepared 3,000 hospital beds and 11,000 beds in convalescent homes, and dispatched special units to 3,000 locations across the country to clean and disinfect the public places.

The Turkish defense minister, for his part, congratulated Iran on its success to handle the outbreak of the coronavirus, and called for the exchange of experiences between the armed forces of the two neighbors in the scientific and specialized fields for the fight against COVID-19.

