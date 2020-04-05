As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 58,226, with a total death toll of 3,603.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 2,483 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 58,226.

He added that 22,011 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 151, which brings the total death toll to 3,603 in Iran.

Some 4,057 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

Up to the present date, more than 69 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19, he added.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

