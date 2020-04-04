The Lebanese National Center for Geophysics reported an earthquake occurred Friday night, adding its epicenter was the sea off the Syrian-Turkish border and noting that it measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

Residents in Beirut, Zgharta, Batroun, Tripoli and Akkar felt an earthquake that lasted for several seconds, according to NNA.

SANA news agency said that a minor earthquake was registered at 4.7 on the Richter Scale on Friday evening at the Syrian coast at a depth of 20 km 65 km away from Lattakia city.

Source: Al-Manar English Website