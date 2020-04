The stronghold of the extremist Zionists with one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in ‘Israel’ has been placed under effective lockdown.

Residents of Bnei Brak, just outside Tel Aviv, will only be allowed out in exceptional circumstances. Only some key workers will be allowed in.

A senior health official said almost 40% of the town’s 200,000 settlers probably had the virus.

Overall, more than 7,000 Israelis have been infected and 37 have died.

Source: Al-Manar English Website