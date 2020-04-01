Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday blasted as ‘baseless’ remarks by Saudi-led coalition over the Islamic Republic’s alleged influence in Yemen.

Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed coalition Spokesman Turki Al-Maleki’s claim about presence of Iranian experts in Yemen.

Mousavi advised Maliki instead of launching “baseless claims” to “pay specific attention to the resistance of the Yemeni nation against the Saudis’ aggression as well as the hatred of the international society for Saudi Arabia.

“Having an illusion about clinching victory, Saudi Arabia started military aggression against Yemen and now after five years, it is on the same track with its miscalculations, while its only achievement has been the destruction of Yemen and massacre of Yemenis,” Mousavi said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

The Iranian official, meanwhile, called for the aggressors to comply with the Stockholm agreement and stop their crimes and the war in Yemen.

Source: Iranian media