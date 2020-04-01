Israeli Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the Zionist entity now stands at 5,591.

Israeli health officials, meanwhile, put the toll of deaths caused by the virus, also known as COVID-19, at 22.

Of the latest number, 97 Israelis are currently in serious condition, including 76 patients on ventilators. Another 122 Israelis are in moderate condition and 5,121 have minor symptoms, Ynet reported.

A total of 637 Israelis are being treated in hospital, 689 are in specially designated hotels and 3,062 are being treated at home. The remainder are awaiting a decision on whether they will need to be hospitalized, the Israeli online daily said, adding that at least 226 patients have recovered.

