Iran registers some 3,000 new novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with toll of deaths caused by the contagious disease nearing 2,900.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, 3,111 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

“The total number of confirmed infections has 44,606,” he said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

He went on to say that 14,656 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far.

Jahanpour, meanwhile, put the number of those who lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to the virus at 141 which brings the total death toll to 2,898 in Iran.

He also said that 3,703 patients are now in critical condition.

The spokesperson said that Iran, today, is in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

Source: Iranian media