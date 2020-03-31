The coronavirus case tally has reached 463 in Lebanon as 17 new cases have been confirmed, while the death toll has risen to 12, according to the daily report issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Health.

“Until 31/3/2020, the number of [coronavirus] cases confirmed by the laboratories of Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), the accredited university hospitals and private labs has reached 463, with an increase of 17 cases compared to yesterday,” the report read.

One death has been registered at the Jbeil-based al-Maounat University Hospital; the deceased was a man in his 50s with chronic diseases.

Source: NNA