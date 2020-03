The coronavirus has continued infesting the world countries at an accelerating speed as USA and Italy to the list of the hit countries.

USA has recorded 124,356 cases with 2,236 deaths, while Italy has announced 92,472 cases and 10,023 deaths.

It is worth noting that Italy has become the first country whose coronavirus death toll has passed 10,000.

The following chart shows the toll of the first 10 countries in the world:

Source: Websites