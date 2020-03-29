The Ministry of Public Health announced, in a statement on Saturday, that “twenty-six new laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered, including the cases diagnosed at the Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital, and those reported from other university hospitals accredited by the Ministry.”

“The total number of confirmed Corona patients until today, March 28, has reached 438 cases,” the Ministry’s statement added.

The Ministry emphasized, once again, the crucial need to implement of all preventive measures, thus reminding all citizens to strictly remain at home.

Source: NNA