The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces described the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as creator of great opportunities out of threats and crises, saying the IRGC’s power and its strategic influence have angered the US and isolated Iran’s

Since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC forces have created major opportunities for the progress of the country during crises, Major

General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said in a message to IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salamai on Friday, ahead of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam, which marks the Islamic Revolution Guards Day.

He congratulated the occasion to Major General Salami and IRGC forces and hailed the IRGC as a “impenetrable and indefatigable” organization that has angered and humiliated the enemies, especially the “US terrorist and arrogant regime”.

Major General Baqeri further hailed the IRGC’s role in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the forces’ sincere efforts in helping the government counter the disease, saying it shows the importance the IRGC attaches to the health and safety of the people.

The IRGC has formed the Coronavirus Fight Base to coordinate efforts in the battle with COVID-19 and arrange cooperation with the Health Ministry.

The IRGC and Basij have also supplied the necessary medical equipment in the efforts to contain the virus.

The IRGC Ground Force on Wednesday started a biological defense exercise across Iran with the participation of modern warfare units.

The large-scale war game that will conclude today covers 3,000 locations across Iran, including 100 spots in Tehran.

Attended by the modern warfare units of the IRGC Ground Force and Basij, the exercise includes massive disinfection operations all over Iran.

The drill is being held in coordination with the Coronavirus Battle National Headquarters and in compliance with the policies of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei cited clues to a possible “biological attack” on Iran in the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, ordering the Armed Forces to set up a “health and medical base” to organize the efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Leader assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

Source: Mehr News Agency