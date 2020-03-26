Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised speech on Saturday at 20:30 (Beirut Timing) on the occasion of the beginning of the Holy Month of Shaaban.

The speech is expected to tackle the latest updates of the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon and the whole world in addition to a number of local and regional developments.

Head of the party’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, announced on Wednesday a huge plan to combat coronavirus deadly pandemic in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website