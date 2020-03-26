The Lebanese ministry of public health issued its daily report in which it recorded 35 new Coronavirus cases, bringing their total to 368.

The statement also reported the death of two patients, clarifying that they used to suffer from chronic diseases.

The ministry underscored abiding by the preventive measures, including mainly the home quarantine, which it described as a moral responsibility.

“Any violation of the home quarantine measures will be legally prosecuted.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website