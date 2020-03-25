The Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who criticized President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani for holding Washington responsible for Tehran’s harsh conditions in face of the coronavirus.

Via Twitter, Zarif said, “Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he’s Sec of State or Secretary of Hate.”

“No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #EconomicTerrorism; killing innocents & impeding global fight against #COVID19.”