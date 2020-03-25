The terrorist groups in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside have once again blocked the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) by destroying the bridge used for the joint Turkish-Russian patrols.

According to reports, the terrorists destroyed the bridge inside the town of Al-Kfeir, thus blocking the transportation movement and preventing Russian forces from accessing the highway around the Jisr Al-Shughour District.

It is worth noting that the terrorist groups destroyed a bridge in Mhaibel village, blocking the transportation movement in the area.

Source: Al-Manar English Website