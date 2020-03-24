Terrorist organizations backed by the Turkish regime breached the cessation of hostilities agreement in Idlib countryside and fired several rocket shells and sniping bullets on several directions. The Syrian army immediately responded with appropriate weapons.

SANA reported that “Terrorist organizations backed by the Turkish regime fired several rocket shells and snipping bullets at army points in Dadikh-Trenbeh direction in Idleb southeastern countryside and Hantuteen-Hezareen direction in Idleb southern countryside”.

“Army units responded to the fire sources and destroyed them, causing direct causalities among the terrorists.”

In 19th of this month, Army units eliminated terrorist groups backed by Erdogan’s regime tried to attack army positions on the direction of Heazareen village in Idlib southern countryside.

Terrorists groups breached the cessation of hostilities agreement dozens of times since it was applied in the 6th of this month by shelling the army points and safe areas in the countryside of Aleppo, Idlib and Lattakia with machine guns and missiles.

Source: SANA