Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian young man late Sunday of Ni’lin village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed martyrdom of Sofian Nawwaf Al-Khawaja, 29, with medical sources saying occupation forces prevented Palestinian ambulance to reach him.

Israeli Occupation Forces shot Al-Khawaja causing a very serious injury. IOF stopped and held a Palestinian ambulance while rushing to render aid to the Palestinian, International Middle East Center quoted Palestinian medical sources as saying.

“Instead of allowing the Palestinian medics to render the urgently needed aid to the critically wounded young man, the soldiers called for an Israeli ambulance while al-Khawaja continued to bleed,” IMEC added.

A relative to Al-Khawaja was injured in the Israeli shooting, Palestinian media reported.

For its part, IOF claimed that its soldiers opened fire at several Palestinians who allegedly hurled stones at their jeeps.

However, Palestinian sources said the slain Palestinian was not among the protesters but happened to be passing through the area along with his cousin.

