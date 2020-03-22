Lebanon registered on Sunday 18 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of the laboratory-confirmed cases to 248 nationwide.

In a statement released, the ministry said: “eighteen new laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered, including the cases diagnosed at the Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital, and those reported from other university hospitals accredited by the ministry.”

“The total number of confirmed Corona patients until today, March 22, has reached 248 cases,” read the statement, carried by National News Agency (NNA).

The ministry, meanwhile, stressed that citizens to strictly remain at home, noting that “this has become a moral duty of every citizen, for any negligence in this regards will expose citizens to legal liability.”

Source: NNA