Lebanese Army and Security Forces personnel were on Sunday enforcing measures announced by the Lebanese government aimed at curbing the deadly coronavirus, a day after Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced additional measures will be taken in order to ensure citizens’ compliance with the lockdown declared last week.

Lebanese Army helicopters flew over several areas across the country, appealing to citizens to stay home. Helicopters hovered over the Bekaa, Keserwan, Beirut, Upper Metn and Aley, calling on Lebanese people via speakers to remain at homes and don’t get out unless absolutely necessary.

National Army and Internal Security Forces deployed on ground, intensifying their patrols in several regions across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Internal Security Forces’ General Directorate announced it has started to stage patrols across the Lebanese regions.

The Directorate urged citizens to adhere to the declared preventive measures, warning that hundreds of fines were issued against the violators, the statement said, as quoted by the National News Agency.

“The Directorate will intensify its procedures as of Sunday morning, imposing legal sanctions and strict measures against any violator, up to a six-month imprisonment period.”

Lebanese Interior Minister

Meanwhile on Sunday, Interior and Municipalities Minister Mohamad Fahmy launched the executive plan to compel citizens not to leave their homes

“There are some citizens who have not shown commitment, and the law will apply to everyone. Each violation that poses a threat to public safety will be suppressed…and I do not receive calls from anyone,” he said in a press conference.

The Minister indicated that “complete coordination is taking place between all state apparatuses, especially the security forces, to implement the adopted measures, and I ask the governors to call the Sub-Security Council to convene when necessary.”

The Interior Minister, thus, urged owners of shops, institutions and pharmacies to “organize the entry of citizens by limiting them into specific numbers, in a bid to prevent overcrowding.”

“Protect yourselves, your family, and your community, and let us save ourselves, our people, and our country!” Fahmy concluded, as quoted by NNA.

