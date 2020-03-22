Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday rejected an offer by the US to help Iran in its fight against coronavirus, stressing that Washington is untrustworthy and is suspected of being involved in spreading the deadly disease.

In a live televised speech, Imam Khamenei said the US has made such offer of help while Washington itself is struggling with a shortage of medical supplies in containing the coronavirus epidemic, citing admissions made by the mayors and medical authorities of various American cities that they are facing many problems.

The US, meanwhile, is suspected of having created the coronavirus, and there are clues to this accusation, the Leader said on the occasion of the Persian New Year and the auspicious Eid Al-Mabaath, which marks the appointment of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad to his divine mission.

“Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by such untrustworthy government… their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus”, Imam Khamenei said.

His eminence also warned that even if the US is ready to give Iran medical assistance, it might be still another plot to infiltrate into the Islamic Republic through medical teams and to bring a series of medicines into Iran that could result in a wider spread of the virus or make the contagious disease sustain in the country, according to Tasnim news agency.

Imam Khamnei then called on Iranian people and authorities to exercise patience and prudence in the face of enemies, continue resistance, and ignore the discouraging news and analyses from the figures who advise people to abandon resistance.

“Our 40 years of experience shows that Iran has the capacity to counter any challenges and problems at any level,” the Leader said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Imam Khamenei also called on everyone to comply with the instructions issued by the anti-coronavirus national headquarters in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Source: Agencies