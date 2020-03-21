The Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab ordered on Saturday the Army and security forces to toughen measures aimed at implementing the self-imposed curfew after the health minister had announced that 81 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Lebanon during the past 48 hours.

PM Diab said that military and security checkpoints as well as patrols will enforce the lockdown, knowing that the total number of cases has reached 206.

“We are in great danger and triumphing over coronavirus can only happen through cooperation between the state, the society and the citizen,” Diab urged, “I call on the Lebanese to observe a self-imposed curfew.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website