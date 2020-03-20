Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning.

In a televised message to the nation, Imam Khamenei said Iranians put behind a difficult year, but they also made significant achievements in production.

The important point, the Leader said, was that despite all the hardships, there were a number of achievements some of which were unprecedented, adding “the Iranian nation shone brightly in the true sense of the word”.

Ayatollah Khamenei called the new Iranian year of 1399 as the “year of jump in production”, calling on officials to bring a tangible change in the lives of the people.

his amnesty said that “regarding the recent disease — the spread of the coronavirus — the sacrifices made were so exemplary that even foreigners felt obliged to admire them.”

“Primarily, these acts of sacrifice were made by medical groups, physicians, nurses, assistants, managers, and the staff working in hospitals.”

He said Iranians had suffered through a “tumultuous year” that included floods, earthquakes, sanctions, and ended with the coronavirus crisis.

Imam Khamenei urged Iranians to put a difficult year behind them and called on them to display unity for the upcoming year.

Source: Iranian Agencies