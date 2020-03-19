Warning that the level of optimism over efforts to contain coronavirus in Lebanon has shrunk, Health Minister Hamad Hasan said he called the government to go ahead with isolating two regions which witnessed a surge in infections. However he stressed that such measure won’t be taken since the government has reject it.

“For the first time I wear mask since the level of danger has increased,” the minister told reporters following a cabinet session at Baabda Palace.

“Level of optimism has shrunk as there are six cases whose origin is still unidentified,” he added.

“I have requested the isolation of two regions where the highest rate of cases has been recorded but the government did not agree on this request,” he said.

“Anyway, I asked the Interior Ministry and the security forces to take strict measures that could be in sometimes barring citizens from leaving their homes,” the minister added.

Local media reported that the two regions which the minister called for isolating are Jbeil and Keserwan.

The Cabinet session was held at Baabda Palace under the chairmanship of President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, and attended by Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the ministers.

Following the cabinet, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said that the session tackled several issues on the top of which was combating the contagious virus.

During the session, PM Diab “stressed that the cabinet is bearing its responsibilities in one of Lebanon’s hardest stages and exceptional crises,” Abdel Samad said in a briefing following the session.

She added that the government has decided to open a banking account at Lebanon’s Central Bank that will be dedicated for donations aimed at contributing to combating coronavirus efforts.

“It’s a delicate stage that requires national and humanitarian solidarity in order to overcome this hardship,” the minister concluded.

In its daily report on Thursday, Health Ministry announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lebanon reached 149.

Source: Al-Manar English Website