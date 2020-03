The Bahraini regime authorities released 260 prisoners for fear of the spread of the coronavirus, according to media reports.

Some of the released prisoners had already served their sentences, while others were included in either amnesty law or alternative penalties lists.

It is worth noting that the Bahraini regime has jailed hundreds of citizens since 2011 when a peaceful revolution erupted in rejection of the dictator ruling in the country,

Source: Al-Manar English Website