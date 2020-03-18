The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has now surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has topped 8,000.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (7:13 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths.

The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. At least 81,102 people in China, 31,506 people in Italy, 16,169 people in Iran, 13,716 in Spain and 9,877 people in Germany were infected.

The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France. At least 3,122 people died in China, compared to the 2,503 deaths in Italy, 988 deaths in Iran, 558 deaths in Spain and 148 deaths in France.

