The Lebanese health minister Dr. Hamad Hasan stressed Tuesday that the country has showed the best performance of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, highlighting the importance of staying alert.

In an interview with Al-Manar channel, Dr. Hasan added that contracts with medics will be organized, adding that the priority will be given to those who passed the Civil Service Bureau exams.

It is worth noting that Lebanon has so far recorded 120 coornavirus cases with three deaths.

Dr. Hasan revealed that four corona patients have recovered, pointing out that 15 of others have reached the clinical recovery.

