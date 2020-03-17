Hezbollah Lawyers described Tuesday in a statement the acquittal of the collaborator with the Israeli enemy Amer Al-Fakhoury as a scandal, stressing that the verdict was not issued on the behalf of the Lebanese people tortured by the traitor at the Zionist jail during the occupation period.

The statement stressed that the statute of limitations does not include the crime of treachery, calling on the military tribunal to quash the verdict and sue the traitor Fakhoury again.

Hezbollah Lawyers Assembly called on the Lebanese parliament to approve a draft law submitted by the Assembly to exclude treachery from the list of crimes that get dismissed according to the ten-year limitation law in order not to acquit more traitors as in the case of Amer Fakhoury.

The military tribunal issued Monday a decision to acquit the collaborator with the Zionist enemy during the occupation term, Amer Fakhoury, over the legal concept of the ten-year limitation despite the fact that all his crimes were proved.

Lebanese authorities arrested in September, 2019, the former commander of the notorious Israeli jail in Khiam that detained and tortured thousands of Lebanese.

The Israeli collaborator had fled to the United States and had already been charged in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with the Zionist entity.

Opened in 1984 in an Israeli-occupied part of southern Lebanon, the Khiam prison was run by the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)