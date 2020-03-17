Lebanon’s Amal Movement denounced on Tuesday a military tribunal decision to acquit Israeli collaborator Amer Fakhoury.

In a statement, the movement voiced firm rejection to the decision, stressing it, alongside the Lebanese people, will stand against it.

“We reject such decision and will stand firm against it since it doesn’t match with Lebanon history and sacrifices.”

“Fakhoury’s history which is full of treason, torture and hiding crimes can’t be erased by time as stipulated by the amnesty law,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, the Lebanese military tribunal, headed by the general Hussein Abdullah, acquitted Fakhoury, known as the “butcher of Khiam” over his leading role in kidnapping and torturing Lebanese prisoners at Khiam prison.

Hezbollah also condemned the tribunal decision, lashing out at pressures by the US Embassy in Beirut to free the Israeli collaborator.

“This day is sad for Lebanon and justice,” Hezbollah said in a statement stressing that “it was more honorable for the head and members of the military court to submit their resignations rather than to yield to the pressures.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website