Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, on Monday received in his office at the Ministry with a delegation from the Land Transport Union, in the presence of the Head of the Union Bassam Tleis, and Truck Owners’ Syndicate Head Shafiq Al Qassis.

Minister Hasan underlined the need for the transport sector to adhere to the state of general mobilization declared by the cabinet yesterday to combat the Corona epidemic.

The Minister affirmed that the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers yesterday and the measures to be strictly implemented by the concerned ministries aim at reducing the impact of infectious cases and the spread of the epidemic so that it won’t turn into a catastrophe, especially as the epidemic has become a global catastrophe.

He said that the decision for declaring general mobilization was taken after examining the various humanitarian, social, financial and life aspects, but “priority was given to the health aspect because all considerations fall before public safety.”

Source: NNA