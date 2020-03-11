A delegation representing Palestinian Resistance group Islamic Jihad visits Moscow on Wednesday, with Palestinian reconciliation and the so-called “Deal of the Century” on agenda.

Sources close to the group reported on Wednesday that the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nakhale is heading the delegation.

Nakhale will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his deputy Mikhail Bogdanov, the sources said, adding that the two sides will discuss the “Deal of the Century” and the reconciliation between Palestinian factions.

Earlier on March 2, a delegation representing Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement visited Moscow and met Lavrov. The delegation, headed by Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh, discussed efforts to bring Palestinian factions closer to internal reconciliation and to create a united stance against the “Deal of the Century”.

Source: Al-Manar Website and agencies